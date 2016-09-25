Conn. police receive $1.5M grant to fight drug epidemic

The Stamford Advocate

HARTFORD, Conn. — State police are receiving a $1.5 million federal grant to expand efforts to address heroin and opioid abuse in Connecticut.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced Friday that police plan to use the Department of Justice grant money to help focus on interrupting the transportation and sale of opiates in the state by dismantling drug trafficking organizations.

The funds will be spent on enhancing the current Statewide Narcotics Task Force and strengthening partnerships between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

