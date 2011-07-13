Criminal Justice Advisory Board Initiatives 2011 funding opportunity in Pa.

PCCD expects to fund seven to nine 12-month grants with budgets not to exceed $200,000. Successful applicants are required to contribute 25 percent of the total budget for the first 12 months of funding.

If an applicant is successful in obtaining continuation funding for a second 12-month period, the match requirement is 50 percent of the total budget, and 75 percent for a third year of continuation funding.

Please note that continuation funding will be dependent upon a clear and substantiated showing of need and justification.

Pennsylvania Law Enforcement agencies should work with their county’s CJAB.

Emphasis should be on improvements to county-wide resources such as: implementation or enhancement of Central Booking Centers, resources for special task force or tactical team operations, CAD/RMS, technology for electronic filing and transfer of police reports to other criminal justice partners.

The County CJAB will be eligible to apply for the grant listed below. Request for assistance should go to the department’s CJAB representative (such as the District Attorney, Chief County Detective, Rep. of Police Chief’s Assoc. and/or City Police Department) to submit to the Board for funding consideration.

Program Goals and Objectives

The goal of the CJAB Initiatives 2011 program is to provide funding to support CJABs in seeking to develop and implement strategies that will result in, but are not limited to, the following efforts:

The successful re-entry/re-integration of offenders to the community;

The successful diversion of eligible offenders from incarceration;

Reduction of prison/jail populations;

Innovative technologies;

Public safety initiatives;

Improved efficiencies and effectiveness of the criminal justice system; and

Strategic planning.

