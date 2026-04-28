Why your SRO is the most underused investigator in your department

By Chuck Popik

It’s Monday morning. A detective is reviewing weekend cases and finds a juvenile armed robbery. Two suspects, both 16 years old. One is identified by a witness; the other is described only as a white male, average build, possibly a local high school student. The detective starts running names and pulling social media.

Two offices down, the school resource officer (SRO) could have answered the question in 30 seconds. The SRO knows the identified suspect, knows his friend group and has watched this kid’s behavior change over the past three months — new crowd, skipping classes, showing up with unexplained money. But nobody made the call.

Now flip it. The SRO noticed those changes weeks ago but had no context. Patrol had been contacting this kid after midnight on weeknights, but that information never reached the school. The SRO was watching a kid spiral without understanding why.

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This is not unusual. It is the default in most departments.

Nationally, juvenile offending still represents a meaningful share of serious cases. In 2022, juveniles accounted for 9.9% of all arrests for violent crime, up from 8.7% the prior year. [1] In 2024, only 8.5% of youth arrests involved FBI Part I violent crimes — meaning the serious cases that do occur involve high-risk kids, high-risk dynamics and high-consequence outcomes. [2] The point is not the percentage. It is the operational reality: juvenile cases routinely arrive with limited context, limited rapport and limited insight into the juvenile’s world — while your SRO sits in the one position where that context is visible every day.

SROs are one of the most underutilized investigative resources within their own departments. Agencies that build formal collaboration channels between patrol, detectives and SROs can solve juvenile cases faster, build stronger cases and achieve better outcomes for youth.

This model is aimed at patrol supervisors, detective supervisors and SRO coordinators — because notification only becomes real when supervisors enforce it.

The SRO advantage

To understand why SRO collaboration matters, you have to understand what the SRO brings to the table that no one else in the department can replicate. It is not just the school building. It is daily access, built-in rapport and contextual intelligence that would take a detective weeks to develop from the outside.

Rapport and trust The first interview with a juvenile often determines whether a case stalls or accelerates. Juveniles are not small adults — they communicate differently, respond to authority differently and are far more likely to shut down when confronted by a stranger with a badge. The SRO has already cleared that hurdle. The relationship exists. A teenage assault victim may refuse to disclose to an unfamiliar detective but will open up to the SRO she sees daily. A witness will share information casually with an officer he already talks to about basketball. Every experienced SRO has lived this. Juvenile interviews carry unique legal and developmental considerations — Miranda dynamics, parental notification and trauma-informed approaches. The SRO’s existing relationship does not eliminate these requirements, but it creates a foundation that makes the process more effective and more appropriate. Context and intelligence The SRO is, functionally, the department’s on-site juvenile intelligence officer. They know the social landscape: friend groups, rivalries, romantic relationships and social media dynamics. They see the vape investigation that exposes a THC cartridge pipeline, the online beef building toward a weekend shooting and the behavioral shift that signals recruitment, victimization or escalation. A detective working a juvenile case from the outside has fragments. The SRO has the picture — or at least far more of it than anyone else in the department. Access and observation The SRO has daily contact with juveniles in a structured environment. They also have working relationships with administrators, teachers, counselors and coaches — all of whom may hold pieces of the investigative puzzle. A teacher reporting a student sleeping in class for two weeks may be describing a kid whose home life collapsed over the weekend. A counselor flagging a sudden change in behavior may be seeing the early signs of victimization, coercion or abuse. The SRO is positioned to interpret and relay this information — but only if the department treats them as part of the investigative team.

A case in point

In my program, a major incident occurred and responding officers had only one lead: a nickname. No real name, no date of birth, no address.

I was unfamiliar with the nickname but I did what a connected SRO does — I picked up the phone and contacted school principals. One principal immediately recognized it and identified the individual.

Within minutes, the suspect was in custody for a felonious crime — with evidence still on his person. The difference between a stalled case and a suspect in handcuffs was a single phone call from an SRO who understood that their network extended beyond the badge. No database query produced that result — only relationships did.

The two-way street: Information flow that works

If this article changes policy anywhere, it will be because of this section. Departments should establish three tiers of notification between patrol, detectives and the SRO.

These notifications do not create new authority; they reduce risk by ensuring the right officer has the right context at the right time.

Tier 1: Mandatory notifications These should be required by policy — not left to individual discretion. They represent situations where failure to notify the SRO creates investigative gaps, safety risks or predictable welfare failures. From patrol/detectives to the SRO Repeat juvenile contacts (especially after hours) When officers deal with the same kid over and over, the SRO needs to know. A repeat contact at 1:00 a.m. on school nights often signals crisis and escalating risk. Pending or filed charges involving a student When charges are filed — or a student is a named suspect — the SRO must be notified. The SRO needs to know what they are walking into every morning. Active investigation involvement If a student is suspected in an ongoing case — as suspect, accomplice or witness — the SRO should be briefed early. The SRO may provide context, associates and credibility assessment. School threats (verbal, written, social media, third-party) Immediate SRO notification is required. The SRO is the department’s first line of credibility assessment inside the building. Delayed notification is a safety failure. Student found with a weapon Especially when the contact occurs before/after school hours and patrol handles it without the SRO present. A weapon recovered at 10:00 p.m. on Friday does not stop being relevant when that student walks into school Monday morning. Child endangerment observed at the residence Unsafe housing, neglect, drug paraphernalia accessible to children or conditions placing a child at risk. Patrol sees the home. The SRO sees the child the next morning and can ensure appropriate referrals and school support are mobilized. Juvenile psychiatric crisis or involuntary hold Suicide attempt, self-harm, behavioral crisis with police intervention or a juvenile witnessing a household mental health emergency. The SRO needs to know before the child returns to school. Death of a student by suicide Immediate SRO notification — not the next morning. The SRO is a critical link to activating the school’s crisis response before students arrive. Home crises likely to affect the student at school Death in the home, domestic violence, house fire/displacement, parental arrest, overdose or incapacitation. School support cannot happen if the SRO is flying blind. From the SRO to patrol/detectives Imminent violence When a conflict is about to spill into the community — retaliation threats, fights planned on social media — patrol needs the information before the shift starts. Suspect/associate identification When the SRO can identify unknown suspects, link associates or map social network context relevant to an active case. Drug distribution indicators When a student is caught with drugs and quantity/packaging/circumstances suggest distribution, detectives need to know. The SRO may identify the supply chain. Businesses selling illegal products to juveniles When multiple students identify the same store selling vapes/alcohol without ID, that is actionable intelligence for patrol and compliance operations. Party houses/planned gatherings When the SRO learns a large gathering is planned — especially tied to underage drinking or prior police activity — a heads-up to supervision before the weekend can prevent the 2:00 a.m. call that has already escalated. Child endangerment and mental health concerns visible at school A child arriving hungry, dirty, disclosing unsafe home conditions or showing acute distress. SRO observations combined with patrol’s knowledge of the home often reveal a picture neither side can see alone. Sextortion indicators The SRO is often positioned to recognize a student being extorted — withdrawal, fear around the phone, academic collapse talk of “no way out.” In 2023, NCMEC received 26,718 reports of financial sextortion, up from 10,731 in 2022. [6] Treat this as predatory exploitation: preserve evidence, notify detectives immediately and file with IC3 while coordinating with NCMEC as appropriate. School device monitoring alerts Many districts use keyword/behavioral alert platforms on school-issued devices that flag self-harm, violence, weapons and exploitation. The SRO should be integrated into the alert chain. These alerts are leads — not conclusions — and triage still requires human judgment. But if the SRO is not in the loop, that intelligence dies in an administrator’s inbox.

When we fail to notify the SRO about a crisis in a student’s life, we choose to let a child suffer alone in a building full of adults who could have helped — if someone had made the call.

Tier 2: Discretionary notifications Strongly encouraged, requiring officer judgment case by case: Behavioral changes suggesting criminal involvement or victimization

Emerging drug trends or theft patterns

Tips from students or staff

Gang indicators and recruitment activity

Non-arrest contacts that reflect a concerning pattern

School conflicts likely to spill into the community after hours Tier 3: Crisis and welfare notifications Covered in detail under Tier 1 above. The key principle is simple: any incident at a student’s home that will predictably affect the child’s emotional state at school requires SRO notification before the next school day.

Policy guardrails: FERPA and legal clarity

In many departments, FERPA has become a blanket excuse for not sharing information. This misunderstanding harms investigations and student welfare. [3]

The boundaries are not as restrictive as most officers assume. Criminal investigative information — arrest reports, patrol contacts, case intelligence and crisis notifications — flowing between officers within the department is law enforcement information. FERPA does not govern it. FERPA applies when the SRO seeks to share education records: grades, disciplinary files, IEP information, counseling notes. In those cases, the SRO must work within school protocols and applicable statutory exceptions. [4]

Bottom line: FERPA is rarely the barrier to internal law enforcement communication. Do not allow a misunderstanding of it to become the reason your department fails to communicate about juveniles in crisis. When in doubt, consult legal counsel — but do not default to silence.

What your officers don’t know about schools

Most officers have a working familiarity with HIPAA. Very few understand FERPA, and almost none understand how schools discipline students.

Every veteran SRO has heard: “Why don’t they just kick that kid out?” The answer is not always that the school is unwilling. Schools operate under due process requirements and, where applicable, special education protections — constraints most patrol officers never see. [5] The result is a predictable friction point: officers interpret a school’s response as unwillingness, when it is often a legal and procedural reality.

The SRO is the bridge. Departments should include a brief FERPA and education law overview in roll call or in-service training. Officers do not need to become experts. They need to stop viewing schools as uncooperative and start viewing them as partners operating under a different set of rules.

Making it systematic, not personality-dependent

If your information-sharing model depends on a detective who happens to think of the SRO, you do not have a system. You have a coincidence. Systems survive personnel changes. Coincidences do not.

Written notification protocols Put the trigger list in policy. Define what must be communicated, by whom and within what timeframe. Consider: “Any patrol contact involving a school-enrolled juvenile between the hours of 1900 and 0600 shall be forwarded to the assigned SRO prior to the next school day.” One sentence of policy transforms an informal expectation into an operational standard. Automated report routing If your RMS can flag juvenile-involved reports and auto-route notifications to the SRO, you remove the human failure point. CAD flags and juvenile auto-routing tags are often feasible with minimal configuration. Briefing integration Include the SRO in relevant case briefings and intelligence meetings. The SRO should not be a siloed assignment that surfaces only during school emergencies. Supervisory accountability If a supervisor reviews a juvenile case and the SRO has not been contacted, that should be flagged — just as a missing witness canvas would be.

A note on workload: this is not additional work — it is a replacement for duplicated effort. Five minutes of structured notification prevents days of redundant casework.

The balancing act: Investigative asset vs. trusted mentor

If the SRO becomes the department’s interrogation tool, the trust that makes them valuable gets destroyed. Students stop talking. Parents stop trusting. The school views the SRO as a spy.

This risk is real.

But the answer is not to keep the SRO disconnected. The answer is to define the role as consultant, not operator.

As a consultant, the SRO briefs detectives on a suspect’s network, advises on interview approaches, identifies witnesses, and flags escalating situations. What the SRO should generally not do is interrogate a student they mentored yesterday about a felony today. That is the line that damages the role permanently.

Keep the SRO out of:



Major felony interrogations where the prior relationship could compromise integrity

Cases involving confidential informants

Situations where direct involvement would visibly damage school relationships

The principle is simple: use the SRO’s knowledge without burning the SRO’s cover. Any investigative benefit that destroys long-term trust is a net loss.

It would be incomplete not to acknowledge that SRO programs are part of a broader national conversation about law enforcement in schools. The collaboration model described here — one that emphasizes welfare, crisis support and prevention alongside investigative coordination — demonstrates SROs at their best: officers integrated into the safety net around a child, not just the enforcement apparatus.

In the video below, three key steps for success as a school resource officer are broken down, focusing on trust-building with staff, meaningful engagement with students and maintaining strong law enforcement relationships.

The multi-jurisdictional reality

Many school districts do not fall within a single jurisdiction. A crime in one municipality may involve a juvenile who attends school in another. Departments sharing school districts should consider quarterly regional SRO intelligence meetings, shared juvenile contact bulletins and secure cross-agency communication channels.

The juvenile population does not respect municipal boundaries. Our information sharing should not be limited by them.

Extracurricular events: Put the right officer in the building

When school events require police presence — games, dances, graduation — the SRO should have first right of refusal. Not forced, but asked first. The SRO knows the students, the dynamics and the kids most likely to cause problems. They can de-escalate by name.

Sergeant Smith, working overtime at a school he has never set foot in, has none of that. His only tool is authority — the least effective tool with a crowd of teenagers.

There is also an intelligence value that departments miss. School events are where the SRO sees students in a different context — who associates with whom, connections to older non-students, behavior invisible during school hours. An SRO working a Friday night game is not just providing security. They are extending the department’s intelligence capability into hours where it matters most.

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Leadership action plan: 5 steps to implementation

Audit communication gaps: Survey your SROs, detectives and patrol supervisors. In the last six months, how many times did information fail to reach the person who needed it? Create notification triggers: Define mandatory, discretionary and crisis notifications. Put it in writing. Train supervisors: Patrol sergeants and detective supervisors are the enforcement mechanism. Automate report routing: Establish RMS flags for juvenile-involved reports. Remove reliance on human memory. Evaluate quarterly: Are notifications happening? Are cases benefiting? Adjust based on what you learn.

The difference a phone call makes

Go back to Monday morning. Same detective, same armed robbery. But this time, the patrol supervisor flagged the juvenile suspect on Saturday night. An automated notification reached the SRO.

By Sunday, the SRO had identified the second suspect from the first kid’s recent associations — a connection he had watched develop for weeks. The SRO also noted the second kid’s father had been arrested two months ago, and patrol had responded to the home three times since then.

By Monday, the detective had a name, a social network, a behavioral timeline and context that would have taken days to build. The SRO had the background to support the suspect’s younger sibling, also a student, who was about to learn that his brother faced serious charges.

The case moved faster. The investigation was stronger. A family in crisis had a familiar face at the school door who understood what they were going through.

The difference was not luck. It was not personality. It was a phone call that the system required — and a department that understood its SRO was never meant to work alone.

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References

Bureau of Justice Statistics, “Crimes Involving Juveniles, 1993–2022” (April 2024), noting juveniles accounted for 9.9% of all arrests for violent crime in 2022 (up from 8.7% in 2021). The Sentencing Project, Joshua Rovner, “Youth Justice by the Numbers” (Nov. 20, 2025), noting that in 2024, 8.5% of youth arrests were for FBI Part I violent crimes. U.S. Department of Education, “FERPA” (Protecting Student Privacy portal). U.S. Department of Education, “When is it permissible to utilize FERPA’s health or safety emergency exception…” (FAQ); see also 34 C.F.R. §§ 99.31(a)(10), 99.36. Ohio Revised Code § 3313.66 (student discipline/expulsion provisions). National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, “NCMEC Releases New Sextortion Data” (Apr. 15, 2024); FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), Public Service Announcement, “Violent Online Groups Extort Minors…” (Sept. 12, 2023).

About the author

Chuck Popik is a Master School Resource Officer and Program Coordinator for the Willoughby-Eastlake City School District in Ohio, where he coordinates school safety operations across 13 schools and six police departments. He holds Master SRO certification through OSROA, NASRO Practitioner credentials, and serves on the board of the Ohio Police & Juvenile Officers Association. He is the author of The SRO Handbook Volume 1: Foundations of School-Based Policing. Contact: TheSROHandbook.Author@gmail.com.