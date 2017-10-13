DOJ: 4 cities may have sanctuary city violations

By Police1 Staff

WASHINGTON — According to Reuters, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is giving New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, and Cook County, Ill., including Chicago, until October 27th to provide further evidence that they are in compliance with 8 U.S.C. § 1373, or certain government grant funding, like DOJ’s COPS Hiring Program, COPS grants for the federal Anti-Heroin Task Force Program and Community Policing Development Program, will start being cut off due to their sanctuary city violations.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement that these cities “adopt the view that the protection of criminal aliens is more important than the protection of law-abiding citizens and of the rule of law.”

Earlier in the year DOJ sent letters to several units of government asking for detailed compliance with the law.

DOJ in its recent announcement also determined that Milwaukee County, Wisc., Clark County, Nev., Miami-Dade County, Fla., and the state of Connecticut are in compliance with Federal law and are not guilty of sanctuary cities violations.

Chicago sued the federal government in August over the threats of funding cuts based on compliance with Section 1373. Last month, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction barring the U.S. government from denying public safety grants.

Read the original story on Reuters website.