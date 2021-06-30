Ky. public safety agencies get $572K grant for opioid, substance abuse program
The Jeffersontown Police Department will use a portion of the grant to hire community resource employees to support people suffering from mental health and addiction crises
By Steve Rogers
WTVQ
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble announced Tuesday a total of $572,478 in grant funding has been awarded from the federal Comprehensive Opioid and Stimulant Substance Abuse Program to the Jeffersontown Police Department and Kentucky Access to Justice Commission.
Funds are received from the Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs.
Jeffersontown Police Department has been awarded $246,283 in COSSAP funding to establish a Community Resources Unit through the hiring of a Community Resources Coordinator and a Community Resources Supervisor to support persons suffering from mental health and addiction crises, and to address social service-related needs in the City of Jeffersontown.
