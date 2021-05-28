Mass. PD gets $20K grant aimed at boosting seat-belt use

By YourArlington.com

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The Arlington Police Department has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the state to increase the number of patrols and to remind drivers and passengers about the life-saving benefits of wearing a seat belt.

Capt. Richard Flynn said $15,000 from the grant was earmarked for enforcement activities and $5,000 for equipment.

Massachusetts’ seat-belt use rate is consistently lower than the national average, ranking 45th in the 2019 seat-belt observational study.

