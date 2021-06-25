Mich. city council OKs using grant, city money to hire 5 new police officers

By Sarah Lehr

Lansing State Journal

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing plans to hire five more police officers, paid for partly with a federal grant.

Mayor Andy Schor touted the grant as a way to combat violence in the city. In 2020, Lansing saw 22 homicides, the highest number in decades. 2021’s total is set to outpace that figure, with 16 homicides reported this year.

Lansing City Council agreed to put up $915,012 in city funding to match a three-year $625,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The grant will cover salaries and benefits for five entry-level officers during the coming year plus a portion of those costs during the second and third years to follow. Lansing is required to keep the positions on the books for fourth year after that with full city funding.

