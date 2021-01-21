Milwaukee votes to accept $10M federal grant to fund more police officers

By TMJ4 Staff

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council has voted to accept a nearly $10 million federal grant, more than a month after initially rejecting it.

The Common Council voted 9-6 on Tuesday to accept the federal $9.7 million COPS grant, which would fund 30 police officer positions for three years.

Before the grant, that left the Milwaukee Police Department with between 1,650 and 1,680 officers next year, according to reports from WPR and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Full story: Milwaukee Common Council votes to accept $10M federal grant to fund more police officers after initially rejecting it