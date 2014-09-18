NY police receive funding for vests

By Denise Richardson

The Daily Star

DELAWARE COUNTY, N.Y. — Two area law enforcement agencies were included in a recent round of funding for bulletproof vests.

The state attorney general’s office announced last month that $60,535 was earmarked for the protective gear to help meet cuts in federal funding. The money comes from civil and criminal forfeitures and was fifth round of funding, according to New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

In the most recent round, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $2,850 for six vests, and the Sidney Police Department award was $459.71 for one vest, Schneiderman said.

