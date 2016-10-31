NY police receive grant for video interrogation services

The Troy Record

TROY, N.Y. — The Troy Police Department is among 20 law enforcement agencies across the state chosen to share in more than $500,000 in funding from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The city department will receive $11,160 to purchase and install video recording equipment, increase the number of rooms available to record statements or add data storage capacity for existing equipment. Half of the funding for the grants is being provided by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. from criminal asset forfeiture funds obtained through settlements with international banks for violating U.S. sanctions, matched by federal funds administered by the Division of Criminal Justice Services.

“Recording interrogations enhances integrity, fairness, and effectiveness in the criminal justice system, which is why stakeholders ranging from police groups to the Innocence Project have endorsed its expanded use,” Vance said in a news release announcing the grants.

