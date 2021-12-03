Ohio attorney general announces $10M in grants for school safety initiatives

By Dave Yost

Ohio Attorney General

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s schools can now apply for their share of $10 million in school safety grants awarded by Attorney General Dave Yost’s office for the 2019-20 school year.



All public schools, chartered nonpublic school and schools operated by county boards of developmental disabilities are eligible to receive either $2,500 or $4.49 per student, whichever amount is greater.

Funding for the grants comes from dollars that legislators set aside for school safety in House Bill 166. The law gives school leaders flexibility to decide how the grant funds can best benefit school safety and security efforts.