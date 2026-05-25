BWC: Man shoots Minn. officer in hand before fatal OIS

By Paul Walsh

Star Tribune

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Newly released video from officers’ body-worn cameras shows the rapidly unfolding moments when a suspected car prowler shot one Richfield officer before police responded with fatal gunfire.

The gunfire erupted shortly after 3:35 a.m. on April 29 near an apartment building at 76th and Penn avenues S. and ended with the death of 27-year-old Desaver Brian Hollis, of Plymouth.

Police Sgt. Mario Leon was wounded. Police bodycam video revealed a gunshot wound to his right hand.

Also at the scene was fellow Sgt. Kristian Schultz. Investigators said both shot Hollis and are on leave, which is standard for critical incidents.

The video spans nearly 10 minutes and comes from the two sergeants’ body cameras. The video is presented in three parts: unedited videos from the sergeants and then what the Richfield Police Department calls “enhanced” footage that stops and slows down at times to “highlight key moments.”

The Minnesota Star Tribune is not linking to the City of Richfield’s video on YouTube because of its graphic nature.

Leon is heard on the video checking on a vehicle with an open door and soon spotting the suspect, who starts running. Leon runs after him.

“Police! You’re under arrest!” Leon says to Hollis. “Stop right there.”

Leon catches up to Hollis, and both fall to the pavement.

Hollis draws a gun and shoots Leon in the right hand.

Schultz comes upon the scene and shouts “stop!” with his Taser drawn. He then switches to his firearm as Hollis and Leon struggle in the parking lot, shouts that the suspect has a gun and fires one long volley, followed by a shorter round of gunfire.

Leon repeatedly shouts “I’m shot” while Schultz alerts emergency dispatch that medics are needed. Leon calls out for a tourniquet.

“Shots fired! Officer down. Start medics,” Schultz reports to dispatch.

Schultz applies the tourniquet to Leon as sirens blare.

In the edited compilation of the sergeants’ video, the footage from Leon’s camera pauses to point out that Hollis has a handgun while Leon is ordering him to show his hands.

The video is paused again to reveal that Leon has no gun in either hand as he braces himself while falling with Hollis to the pavement.

Another pause shows Hollis looking up and pointing a handgun at Leon. The video resumes in slow motion as a caption says that Leon was shot in his right hand. Schultz then comes up to Hollis and Leon and opens fire.

State Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) personnel found a handgun and spent casings at the scene.

The BCA will present its investigation findings to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for review.

Family members set up an online fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses.

“This devastating loss has left our family in deep grief, and we are struggling to cope with the pain and shock of what has happened,” the family wrote. “We live in Las Vegas, and the distance makes it even harder for us to be together and honor Desaver’s memory during this incredibly difficult time.”

Hollis, of Plymouth, according to court records, appeared to have recently been released from the Wright County jail. He had been sentenced to 24 days on March 13 on a probation violation stemming from threats of violence and disorderly conduct, jail logs show.

Hollis received five years’ probation for a felony conviction of threats of violence in 2022, court records show.

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