Dashcam: Minn. officer arrests cop accused of driving with BAC over 3x the legal limit

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Dash camera footage released by the Bloomington Police Department shows the arrest of a part-time Minnesota police officer accused of driving drunk.

Bloomington Chief Booker Hodges announced the arrest of a 61-year-old officer with the Chatfield Police Department on May 21 after he crashed his unmarked vehicle while exceeding the speed limit.

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Dash camera video shows the man exiting the vehicle with the assistance of a Bloomington Police officer, dressed in full uniform, along with a badge and gun.

The Bloomington officer appears to be supporting the man as he stumbled toward the cruiser.

The man had a blood alcohol level over three times the legal limit, at .28. He had been working a shift at the state fair only an hour prior, Hodges said.

“I don’t care who you are, you come to our city and break the law, we’re going to lock you up. I’m glad no member of the public was hurt,” said Hodges. “Hopefully, you get the help you need, but don’t come to my city with 3x the legal limit.”