REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Fire

‘Throw me your kid': Mother drops baby into Mich. officer’s arms in house fire rescue

After a Kalamazoo officer caught the baby, fire crews were able to use ladders to rescue the mother

May 21, 2026 04:32 PM

By John Agar
mlive.com

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety released video showing a woman in a burning house dropping a child to rescuers below.

Firefighters then used a ladder to rescue the woman.

| DOWNLOAD: The patrol car checklist: A veteran-to-rookie field guide

“Hey, throw me your kid. Kick out the screen,” public-safety officer Michael Arnett said on police video.

“Oh my God,” he said.

Moments later, he said: “Yep, I got (the baby).”

The fire was reported around 4:15 p.m. Friday, May 15, at a two-story house in the 1200 block of Washington Avenue near James Street.

Dispatchers were told that a woman and her infant were trapped in a second-floor unit. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames engulfing the porch on the right side of the three-unit house and Arnett found the 911 caller leaning from a second-floor window on the left side.

Smoke poured from the window as she held her baby. Arnett told the woman to drop the infant to him.

Both the mother and child were taken for evaluation at a local hospital but neither suffered injuries. The occupants of two lower-level units escaped on their own and were not injured.

Firefighters used ladders to enter the second floor and put out the fire because an interior staircase had been damaged. Most of the damage was on the outside of the right side of the house but fire spread into the attic, too.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

Trending
derek chauvin
George Floyd Protests
Derek Chauvin update: Prison stabbing, appeals, sentence length and where he is now
Derek Chauvin, convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed in prison and is now serving his sentence in a different facility
May 21, 2026 10:10 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Screenshot 2026-05-21 123951.png
Officer-Involved Shootings
Boston officer indicted on manslaughter charge in fatal OIS
Officer Nicholas O’Malley was indicted on a manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting of a man who had just carjacked a woman on March 11
May 21, 2026 12:43 PM
US-NEWS-NEXT-MASS-STATE-POLICE-ACADEMY-1-YB.jpg
Police Academy
Mass. State Police academy closes doors to cadets while implementing reforms following recruit’s death
Among dozens of changes recommended by a 100-page IACP report, boxing will be permanently banned at the academy following the death of Enrique Delgado-Garcia
May 21, 2026 10:58 AM
hqdefault.jpg
Law Enforcement Policies
Austin mayor, top cop: ALPR system could have led to quicker arrests in shooting spree
Mayor Kirk Watson called on other city officials to reconsider their cancellation of the Flock Safety program after three suspects fired shots across 12 locations, injuring four
May 21, 2026 01:37 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff

©2026 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit mlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
Bill FR1 EMS1 news images - 2026-05-18T130034.985.jpg
Fleet Management Software
PSTrax partners with Fleetio to streamline fleet and equipment management
Connect daily vehicle inspections with maintenance workflows in a single, streamlined platform to enhance compliance and uptime for mission-critical fleets
May 18, 2026 01:39 PM

Fire Police Heroes Search and Rescue