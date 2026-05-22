Md. officer convicted of attempted murder for 2024 shooting at unarmed man on roadside

BOWIE, Md. — A Bowie Police officer was convicted of attempted murder for shooting at a man in 2024, NBC 4 Washington reported.

The Sept. 12, 2024 incident unfolded when Sgt. Robert Warrington stopped to check on an SUV parked on the inside shoulder of a busy roadway. A man had exited the vehicle, while a woman remained in the driver’s seat. Their children were also in the vehicle, the man told NBC 4.

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The man stated he was going to retrieve his hat that had blown away and was returning to the vehicle when he encountered the officer.

Dash camera footage shows the man walking past Warrington toward the passenger’s seat, holding what appears to be an article of clothing. As he adjusts the object in his hand, Warrington draws his gun and fires a shot at the man from behind.

Body camera footage reveals what was said during the incident. The victim informs Warrington that the woman is driving him to the hospital. As Warrington draws his gun, he apparently begins to tell the victim to put his hands up, but does not finish the instruction before firing the shot.

“He had a gun. He had a gun,” Warrington said.

“I don’t have a gun,” the man said.

The woman screamed, “What did you do?”

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I’m sorry,” Warrington said.

Warrington was convicted of felony attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office, NBC 4 reported. The Bowie PD stated it is required to fire any officers convicted of felonies.