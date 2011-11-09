OJA Alert: Introducing WePartner

We Partner

We would like to introduce you to a new public-private partnership for emergency preparedness: WePartner.

WePartner is the Wisconsin Emergency Partnership, a coalition of businesses, government, and community organizations working together to protect Wisconsin communities and improve disaster preparedness. The goal of WePartner is to work with local public-private partnerships and statewide organizations to share information, develop resources, and support programs that help the whole community.

The hub of WePartner is the WePartner website, an online community for sharing news, best practices and training opportunities around the state. It hosts information geared especially for private sector partners and those interested in fostering public-private partnerships.

On the site you can:

• Get connected with volunteers and community organizations through an online registry

• Learn how to join a network to receive and share important information with public safety officials about crimes and threats in your community

• Request assistance for conducting a security assessment of your facility

• Find out about online and classroom-based training opportunities on workplace security, crisis communication, disaster recovery, and more

• Link with local public-private partnerships and volunteer organizations, and find out what is going on in your community

A major component of the WePartner project is the WeVolunteer Registry, accessible from the WePartner site. Through the Registry, volunteers can see and get connected to onetime and on-going service opportunities, and to disaster volunteering. Nonprofit, government, faith-based and civic organizations can register their needs for volunteers. Disaster response organizations can use the registry to identify and activate volunteers. Volunteers use the registry to see where and how they can be helpful and can be directly referred to opportunities of their choice.

WePartner starts with a website - but that’s just the beginning. WePartner is a community where everyone — individuals, organizations, businesses — can come together to share resources, expertise, and upcoming events. Everyone can contribute to a safer community.

We hope you’ll check out the site and let us know what you think. We’re just getting started, and we want WePartner to grow. Because it’s a collaborative community project, the more you get involved, the better it works. Feel free to contact me directly anytime with questions or suggestions. See you on the site!