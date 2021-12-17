Pa. community college to offer scholarships for Black students pursuing public safety careers

The Burg

By Maddie Gittens

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Area Community College hopes to help fill a representation gap that they perceive in local public safety professions.

Through a $112,500 grant from PNC, HACC will offer full-ride scholarships for low- to moderate-income Black students to attend their police academy or EMT program.

HACC officials said that they hope the program will engage and equip Black students to pursue a career in public safety and bring needed diversity to the field.

