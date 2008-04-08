Philanthropist Supports LA Police Foundation Community College Scholarship Program

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Foundation is the major source of private support for the Los Angeles Police Department. For ten years the foundation has created partnerships to provide resources and programs that help the police serve at their highest level and that enhance LAPD-community relations. The foundation provides equipment, technology, training and youth programs directly for the benefit of the department.

Additionally, the Police Foundation has a scholarship program, which awards merit scholarships each year to graduating seniors from the Los Angeles Police Academy Magnet High Schools and to second-year Los Angeles Community College District students majoring in Administration of Justice. The foundation is committed to grooming future law enforcement officers.

Gary Winnick is the major supporter of the community college scholarship program. Gary Winnick’s leadership over the last three years has enabled the foundation to grant nearly one hundred scholarships to students who often hold down jobs and raise families while working toward their educational and professional goals.

Chief William J. Bratton says of Gary Winnick: “Gary’s leadership is deeply appreciated. It is gratifying when someone achieves success in business and translates that into doing important good in the community. Not only has he been personally generous, but Gary has invited friends and colleagues to participate in the scholarship program so the Police Foundation can help more students.”

Source: The Los Angeles Police Foundation

Contact

Karen Wagener, President, +1-213-489-4636, for The Los Angeles Police Foundation