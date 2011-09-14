PoliceGrantsHelp Senior Consultant to Teach Grant Writing Course

Bring your project idea to this practical, threeday workshop and leave with the beginnings of a successful grant application. This intensive course covers all stages of grant writing, from research to application submission. Developed and taught by Denise S. Schlegel of DS Schlegel and Associates LLC, “Show Me the Money”© Grant Writing is designed to both meet the needs of beginner grant writers and enhance the skills of experienced professionals. Past students include professionals in law enforcement, healthcare, education, government, military, and nonprofit.

Where:

Merle S. Elliott Continuing Education

& Conference Center,

Hagerstown Community College

11400 Robinwood Drive

Hagerstown, MD 21742

When:

October 18-20, 2011

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Contact:

Register today! Call 301-790-2800, ext. 236 or visit www.hagerstowncc.edu/coned.

Early-bird registration is just $265 per person if registered by Sept. 15, 2011, and $315 per person after Sept. 15, 2011.

Registration price includes all tuition, fees, and material costs including the “Show Me the Money”© Workbook. Netbooks will be available for use during the class, but students may prefer to bring their own laptop to work on a grant proposal and practice research strategies.

About the Instructor

Denise S. Schlegel is President and Founder of DS Schlegel and Associates LLC, and author of “Grant Writing-Show Me the Money”©. She has taught nation-wide and her course is currently the only grant writing course offered at the Northeast Counter Drug Training Center, the nation’s only military Public Safety Training Academy accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. She has served as a peer grant reviewer for the US Department of Health and Human Services and the US Department of Homeland Security, developed curriculum for the National Guard Bureau in Washington DC, and facilitated strategic planning with the US Department of State, US Department of Homeland Security, Pennsylvania County Commissioners Association, Penn State Office of Rural Health, and the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts. She is currently Senior Grant Consultant and contributing author for PoliceGrantsHelp.com and is serving by appointment on the Governor’s Advisory Council on Rural Affairs and the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Rural Partners.