Praetorian Digital to Present “How to Grow Your Grant Business” Workshop at 2014 GPA Annual Conference

San Francisco, CA – Praetorian Digital, the leading online grant information and assistance resource for public safety, has announced that it will be hosting a workshop at the upcoming 2014 GPA Annual Conference.

The GPA Annual Conference provides an excellent forum to learn best practices for grants management from expert practitioners. GPA remains the only national organization that works toward enhancing the role of grant professionals, and this event offers a chance for networking with other professionals from across the nation.

Sarah Wilson, Director and Founder of the GrantsHelp program at Praetorian Digital, will be delivering a workshop titled “Rome Wasn’t Built in a Day: How to Grow Your Grant Business.” This workshop will be focused on the foundations of a good growth strategy, best practices and measuring program growth. The Workshop will give participants the tools to successfully create milestones, manage projects and position themselves for professional growth. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and meet one-on-one with members of the Praetorian team after the presentation. The workshop will be held on October 16, 2014, at 1:30pm.

“We are honored to be included with this group of grant professionals and share the story of our program from idea to inception to almost $50 million in funding attributed to our program,” said Sarah Wilson, Director and Founder of the GrantsHelp program. The GPA Annual Conference will be held from October 15 – 18, 2014, in Portland, OR. Interested professions can register for the event here: http://www.grantprofessionals.org/general-information

About Praetorian Digital

Founded in 1999, Praetorian Digital is the leading digital media company in the public safety and local government market. Our properties are visited by more than 5 million public safety and local government officials every month and count over 1.3 million first responders and government personnel as members. Praetorian owns and operates PoliceOne.com, FireRescue1.com, FireChief.com, EMS1.com, Corrections1.com, Military1.com and Gov1.com as well as more than 15 topical public safety websites providing resources ranging from accredited online training to grant funding assistance. We are deeply committed to providing cutting-edge information and resources that help first responders, government officials and military personnel better protect themselves and serve their communities.

About the GPA Annual Conference

GPA’s annual conference has gained a well-earned reputation as the most comprehensive educational and professional growth event available for those committed to excellence in the practice of grantsmanship. Each year, conference participants enjoy high-quality workshops on a wide variety of topics presented by the most experienced and knowledgeable experts in their respective fields. This will be the sixteenth year for the GPA Annual Conference.

The conference draws grant proposal writers, grant managers, nonprofit administrators, and consultants of all skill levels, in all areas of practice, from arts to education to homeland security. GPA anticipates that the 2014 conference will attract more than 600 attendees from across the country and internationally.

