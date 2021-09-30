U.S. Conference of Mayors announces winners of police reform, racial justice grants

By U.S. Conference of Mayors

WASHINGTON — On Monday, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, in partnership with Target, announced the 2021 recipients of Police Reform and Racial Justice Grants: Dallas, TX; Albuquerque, NM; and Salisbury, MD. American mayors have been at the forefront of efforts to increase racial justice, and each of these cities will be awarded a grant to support police reform policies and initiatives that have been implemented in their communities.



At the 2021 USCM Winter Meeting in January, Laysha Ward, Executive Vice President & Chief External Engagement Officer for Target, announced the creation of a two-year, $700,000 Police Reform and Racial Justice Grant Program. This national partnership aims to identify, support and promote police policies and practices in cities shown to be most effective in advancing the goal of justice for all residents. Winners of these grants — one each for a large, mid-size, and small city — are being recognized for their innovative approaches to tackling these critical issues.

Summary descriptions of the winning programs, along with the balance of the 36 programs submitted by cities in the grant competition, have been posted on the Conference of Mayors website under the Center for Compassionate and Equitable Cities. The goal is to share with all mayors information on the approaches to police reform being taken or planned by their colleagues throughout the U.S.

