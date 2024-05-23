CAIR releases guide to assist Muslims in applying for Nonprofit Security Grant Program

By Police1 Staff

WASHINGTON — The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has released a new guide designed to help American mosques, Islamic community centers and nonprofit organizations apply for the 2024 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP).

CAIR states the new guide provides details on eligibility, acceptable projects, application requirements and a timeline for organizations that plan to apply for the NSGP. The resource offers a clear road map for organizations aiming to protect against hate crimes and terrorist threats. It includes a checklist with all the necessary steps for a successful application, helping organizations stay on track, according to CAIR.

“Facing increased threats to our mosques and Islamic centers, it is crucial for American Muslim leaders to apply for this year’s FEMA Nonprofit Security Grant Program. CAIR’s new guide provides a clear overview of the program, a checklist for applying and a sample application for mosques. We must reinvest our tax dollars back into our communities to enhance our safety and security amid this 30-year surge in anti-Muslim hate,” said CAIR Director of Government Affairs Robert S. McCaw.

To help applicants prepare a strong application, the guide includes essential resources such as webinar recordings, contact information for State Administrative Agencies and templates for investment justification. The appendix features an example of an investment justification for a fictional “Unity Mosque,” offering best practices to guide applicants through the application process.

For American Muslim community nonprofits facing grant application denials, CAIR said it offers support to follow up with FEMA. CAIR will review denied applications, identify reasons for denial and strategize ways to improve future applications.

For access to the guide, click here or view the document below.