Calif. PD receives grant to support its bicycle and pedestrian safety program

By Kyarra Harris

Monterey Daily Herald

SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department was awarded a grant to support its Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program. On Sunday the department announced a $115,148 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety. The funding will allow them to promote safe practices for pedestrians and bicyclists on the street and provide education resources about the importance of sharing the road.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the OTS through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The grant program will run through September.

Police Chief Roberto Filice said this grant will also allow the department to continue its partnership with Ecology Action, an organization dedicated to finding climate change solutions for different companies and departments.

“We are so excited to receive this grant,” Filice said in a press release. “These grant funds allow us to teach safe behaviors to elementary school children in our community by providing walking courses and bicycle trainings, as well as distributing free helmets and safety equipment.”

The grant funds will support a variety of activities focused on bicycle and pedestrian safety including:



Bicycle training courses that educate youth on safe riding behaviors

Helmet fitting inspections and distributing helmets to those in need

Community and school education presentations

Community bike rides that encourage and teach riders safe skills

Walking field trips with older residents and pedestrian safety for people who are experiencing homelessness

Pop-up events that promote the importance of visibility on roads with safety equipment such as reflective armbands/leg bands and bicycle headlights/taillights

—

©2024 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at montereyherald.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.