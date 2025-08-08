FEMA Preparedness Grants: Expert tips to secure funding (Grants Guide)

FEMA has announced more than a dozen grant programs, offering nearly $1 billion in funding to communities nationwide, according to an Aug. 1 notice from FEMA.

In a time when public safety agencies face increasingly complex threats – from natural disasters and terrorism to cybersecurity attacks – access to FEMA’s Preparedness Grants is more crucial than ever. These grants, managed by FEMA as part of the Department of Homeland Security, offer significant resources aimed at enhancing emergency response capabilities, safeguarding critical infrastructure and bolstering intelligence and cybersecurity efforts.

The Notice of Funding Opportunity for various FEMA Preparedness Grants just opened – and the window to submit grant applications for State Administrative Agencies (SAAs) is very short. Additional details to be released for local agency applications where available. Now is the time to prepare your agency to apply.

Which preparedness grants FEMA currently offers.

Key factors and special considerations to enhance your application.

Essential documentation and information needed for your submission.

Tips for applying for FEMA grants.

This updated Grants Guide provides actionable insights from experts to ensure your agency submits a strong and successful application, securing the funding required to effectively respond to and mitigate future threats.

