Chief’s corner: Policing is a love story

Being a police officer is actually a love story. You have probably never read or heard a line like that before and may be a little taken aback. A love story and being a cop don’t really seem to go together. But that line truly sums up what policing is for the good men and women who don a blue uniform every shift in this nation. They probably don’t even realize it themselves, but their hearts are primed for love when they take that oath to protect and serve.

It may start with a love for the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law, knowing they will be upholding these powerful ideals while enforcing our laws. This passion is embedded in the very oath they swear, often ending with a request for divine guidance when they speak the words “so help me God.”

As they begin their careers, their hearts burn for justice as they encounter victims of crime and witness the damage caused by those who commit unlawful acts or spread evil. They work feverishly to prevent crime, and when it occurs, they focus on identifying who did it and stopping it from happening again. Their tenderness toward victims is reflected in their tenacity to solve crimes. Knowing a violent predator has been put behind bars brings a sense of relief and quiet satisfaction, at least for a time.

Police officers often show genuine affection for the vulnerable, especially the young, the elderly and those with physical or mental disabilities. That care is evident in outreach efforts such as Safety Town for children, senior police academies for older adults and programs like the Blue Envelope for individuals with autism. It also shows up in the field when officers search for lost children or adults. Exhaustion or extreme weather does not stop them from continuing the search for an autistic child or a suicidal teenager. They push forward until the person is found.

That devotion often extends beyond time spent in uniform. Many officers volunteer their personal time off duty to help others, including people they met while working the street. Taking off a police shirt after a shift does not diminish their concern for those in need.

Another clear expression of love is the ability to show compassion and clemency when people make mistakes. While officers are tasked with enforcing the law, they are also entrusted with discretion, particularly for minor violations. Many officers value the opportunity to offer mercy in the hope someone will learn from the experience and do better. Giving someone a break can be a meaningful act of goodwill, and most cops are quick to extend it.

Police work takes a heavy toll. Officers face dangerous situations and violent individuals. They endure criticism and slander simply for doing their jobs. They are sometimes caught in political agendas beyond their control. They absorb vicarious trauma from constant exposure to human suffering. The profession carries higher rates of divorce and struggles with alcohol. Officers pay a significant personal price to help keep society safe. You have to genuinely care about others to endure all that comes with the job.

That love for humanity is never clearer than when officers confront danger to protect others. In 2024 alone, officers experienced more than 85,000 assaults. Many suffered serious injuries, including disfigurement or career-ending harm. Tragically, 148 officers lost their lives in the line of duty that year. Running toward an active shooter while others flee is not possible without a deep regard for people they may not even know.

America’s police officers have big hearts and a profound capacity to care for those they serve. Not in a romantic sense, but in a higher calling defined by sacrifice, selflessness, kindness, charity and courage. Police work is often described as a calling, and for many, it is a call to love. Being a police officer today is, indeed, a classic love story like few others.

