FARO® introduces the ScanPlan™ handheld floor mapper

LAKE MARY, Fla. — FARO® (NASDAQ :FARO ), the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement and imaging solutions for public safety forensics and factory metrology, announces the availability of FARO® ScanPlanTM ( https://tech.faro.com/scanplan/), a solution for fast and easy mapping of floor plans. This next generation 2D handheld mapper is specifically designed to enhance the effectiveness of public safety professionals such as emergency responders, fire and crime scene investigators and security managers. It is ideal for real time capturing and diagramming of 2D floor plans for threat assessment, pre-incident planning and fire protection engineering across a range of places and activities that includes sporting and cultural events, shopping malls, critical infrastructure and schools and college campuses.

A process that used to take hours can now be completed in just minutes.

Walk through the building/scene at normal speed and simply point the device at walls to capture a 2D floor plan…both in daylight and at night

Add notes and photographs of critical details to the plan while mapping

Capture floor plans on multiple levels and organize them into one project

Take measurements, view photos, add pre-drawn symbols for details found in the building

Create finished 2D or 3D diagrams quickly with smart tools that that snaps to points for fast drawing or even automatically generate lines from the floor plan

Demonstrations can be scheduled at https://tech.faro.com/scanplan/.

A Complete Solution

The ScanPlan is a fully integrated solution that includes both the lightweight ScanPlan handheld 2D mapper and FARO Zone 2D diagramming software. This enables end users to configure the captured floor plan into a comprehensive pre-incident diagram. In addition, it delivers actionable, in the moment information as users can seamlessly mount an iOS or Android smartphone of their choice to visualize the floor plan taking shape in real time. This includes the ability to take photos for such items as control panels, sprinklers and hydrants and have them automatically added and geo-located to the correct location.

Easy to Use

The ScanPlan advances the concept of ease of use. Not only can users actually see the floor plan taking shape in real time but operation is as simple as walk, point and capture. As a result, the level of expertise and training required is at a minimum so it can be easily used across the breadth of personnel within an organization.

“As we have stated previously, FARO has a strong strategic focus on the Public Safety community for federal, municipal and private concerns. This is our third new introduction within the last twelve months with solutions specifically designed to optimize productivity for this community and their ability to service their constituents” states Jeff Ruiz, Vice President Public Safety Forensics. “We are encouraged and excited by the enthusiasm in which the community is embracing the ScanPlan solution”.

