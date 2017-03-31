New laser scanner sets an affordable price for public safety professionals

FARO releases the first professional grade scanner solution to be offered for under $25,000

FARO® (NASDAQ: FARO), the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement and imaging solutions, announces the FARO FocusM 70 Laser Scanner for Public Safety – Forensics professionals. This newest addition to the Focus Laser Scanner family (www.faro.com/focus) has the accuracy and features required to capture forensic scenes at an extremely affordable price.

The FARO FocusM 70, combined with FARO SCENE software, is the first, professional-grade, laser scanner solution to be offered for under $25,000. This combination of high-performance features and affordability make the FocusM 70 the ideal 3D measurement tool for police departments and private forensic firms of all sizes. “Forensics professionals world-wide recognize laser scanning as the fastest, most effective way to preserve a scene, but it has the reputation of being too expensive,” explains Janice White, Public Safety Product Manager. “The FocusM 70 completely changes that. Even small agencies can now afford to stop taking those slow, point-by-point measurements, and start capturing entire scenes with a laser scanner.”

The FARO FocusM 70 Laser Scanner is the ideal tool to digitally preserve indoor and outdoor scenes for forensic investigations, pre-incident planning, and security planning. Investigators can use it to quickly and accurately measure nearly 500,000 data points per second, up to 229 feet (70 meters) away, with + - 3 mm accuracy. The FocusM 70 features an Ingress Protection (IP) Rating of 54 which guarantees a level of resistance to dust and water. With its extended operating temperature range, it is possible to scan scenes at temperatures from -4° to 131°F (-20° to 55��C).

“With the FocusM 70 scanning solution, professionals in public safety considering laser scanning now have an ideal entry point with a best-in-class price/performance ratio,” stated Simon Raab, Ph.D., FARO’s President and CEO. “With this new laser scanner, FARO has once again disrupted the marketplace by offering best-in-class performance at an incredibly affordable price.”

