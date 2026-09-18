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What’s in the bag? (eBook)

Four eras of answering the question every seizure asks, and the era that finally answers it at the scene

September 18, 2026 04:43 PM
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This eBook examines four eras of field drug identification and explores how cloud-connected, AI-supported detection can move agencies beyond isolated test results toward faster updates, field quantitation and jurisdiction-level intelligence.

For decades, law enforcement agencies have relied on evolving tools to answer a critical question at every drug seizure: What is this substance? But as synthetic opioids, adulterants and complex mixtures change faster than traditional identification methods can keep pace, agencies face a growing identification gap.

This eBook examines four eras of field drug identification and explores how cloud-connected, AI-supported detection can move agencies beyond isolated test results toward faster updates, field quantitation and jurisdiction-level intelligence. It also offers practical questions command staff can use when evaluating their current workflows and future technology investments.

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Download the eBook to learn more.

Download the eBook to learn:

  • How field drug identification evolved from officer experience and colorimetric test kits to handheld instruments and connected detection.
  • Why static reference libraries, isolated results and limited quantitation can create gaps in today’s drug environment.
  • How bulk identification and trace detection serve different operational missions.
  • How connected seizure data can help agencies identify emerging trends, adulterants and changes in drug potency.
  • Five questions command staff can ask when evaluating field drug identification technology.

Download the eBook here.

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