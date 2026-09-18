What’s in the bag? (eBook)

For decades, law enforcement agencies have relied on evolving tools to answer a critical question at every drug seizure: What is this substance? But as synthetic opioids, adulterants and complex mixtures change faster than traditional identification methods can keep pace, agencies face a growing identification gap.

This eBook examines four eras of field drug identification and explores how cloud-connected, AI-supported detection can move agencies beyond isolated test results toward faster updates, field quantitation and jurisdiction-level intelligence. It also offers practical questions command staff can use when evaluating their current workflows and future technology investments.

Download the eBook to learn more.

Download the eBook to learn:



How field drug identification evolved from officer experience and colorimetric test kits to handheld instruments and connected detection.

Why static reference libraries, isolated results and limited quantitation can create gaps in today’s drug environment.

How bulk identification and trace detection serve different operational missions.

How connected seizure data can help agencies identify emerging trends, adulterants and changes in drug potency.

Five questions command staff can ask when evaluating field drug identification technology.

Download the eBook here.