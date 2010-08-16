ESS Introduces Crossbow 2X Eyeshield

Represents Next Generation of Ballistic Eye Pro

Eye Safety Systems, Inc. (ESS), announced the introduction of its new ballistic eyeshield: the ESS Crossbow 2X™. The Crossbow 2X™ is a revolutionary new ballistic spectacle that redefines functional eye protection for military and public safety professionals. ESS is pleased to add another high-performance product to its broad offering just months before the company’s twelfth anniversary.

The Crossbow 2X™ is a premium addition to ESS’ product line, which includes the most widely-sold ballistic eyeshields worldwide: the ESS ICE™ Series. The Crossbow™ Series delivers an unparalleled list of functional benefits: advanced ClearZone™ FlowCoat dual lens coatings that eliminate fog inside and prevent scratches outside, a DedBolt™ Lens Lock system that keeps lenses easy to swap yet secure under impact, Tri-Tech Fit™ technology that achieves universal fit with maximum comfort and zero pressure points, and 2.4mm ballistic polycarbonate lenses that feature ESSOPTICS™ for distortion-free optical precision throughout the entire field of view.

“ESS has re-invented the eyeshield, and the performance of the Crossbow is extraordinary, most notably its amazing comfort and the fact the lenses just won’t fog,” said Brian Ross, ESS Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing. “The Crossbow is broadly universal in its fit, and it is the first ballistic eyeshield in the industry to feature an anti-fog lens coating. The best way to experience the many benefits of the Crossbow is to simply try it on and see for yourself.”

The Crossbow 2X™ model is configured for the US retail market. It includes two fully-assembled eyeshields with Clear and Smoke Gray lenses. The Crossbow 2X™ is now available for purchase from select ESS dealers and online at esseyepro.com/crossbow. Military issue-kit versions of the Crossbow™ Series are currently being evaluated by both the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. The Crossbow 3LS™, a three-lens configuration that includes a Hi-Def Yellow lens, will be available to international markets on November 17th of this year.

For users with prescription eyewear needs, ESS currently offers two Rx insert options for the Crossbow™: the nylon-framed P-2B™ Rx Insert, which also fits inside ESS Profile™ Series goggles, and the wire-framed Vice™ Rx Insert, which fits inside ESS Advancer™ Series goggles. Both of these inserts are also compatible with ESS ICE™ and ICE NARO™ eyeshields.

The ESS Crossbow™ eyeshield is compliant with US Federal OSHA, ANSI Z87.1+, US MIL SPEC MIL-PRF-31013, and CE EN 166. All Crossbow™ lenses provide 100% UVA/UVB protection.

For more information, and to learn more about the ESS Crossbow™ Series, visit www.esseyepro.com/crossbow.

About Eye Safety Systems, Inc.

Established in 1998, Eye Safety Systems, Inc. (ESS) creates advanced eye protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire/rescue professionals. Designed for the planet’s most hostile and unforgiving environments, ESS products feature cutting-edge technologies and patented innovations to ensure peak performance and uncompromised eye safety. Headquartered in Sun Valley, Idaho, ESS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oakley, Inc. ESS eye pro is manufactured in Foothill Ranch, California, and sold in over 90 countries. For more information, please visit www.esseyepro.com.