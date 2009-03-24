Announcing the Ortho-TacX® Boot from ALTAMA Footwear

The Ortho-TacX® series from ALTAMA is specifically designed for law enforcement and military tactical applications. The durable Vibram® Ananasi outsole is ideal for gripping terrain on down slopes and for stability on ladders.

In addition to the Vibram® sole, a new level of comfort is achieved with the patent pending exclusive footbed design. This removable footbed is contoured to fit the shape of your foot and the multi-port ventilation system allows circulation and moisture dissipation.

This series is available in 8” Black Sidezip, 8” Black Waterproof, 8” Black Lace Up, 6” Black Lace Up, and 8” Tan Desert Lace Up. Please call a sales representative today for more information at 1-800-437-9888 or visit us online at www.ALTAMA.com.