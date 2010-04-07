Beat the Heat: ALTAMA Offers Series of Exceptionally “Cool” Tactical Boots

Borrowing from its expertise in developing Hot Weather combat boots for Uncle Sam, ALTAMA has produced 3 series of tactical boots with a new level of comfort in mind.



The LITESpeed, EXOSpeed II and Ortho-TacX® Series have been developed with some of the most technical and high end materials on the market today. These lightweight, heat resistant styles are focused on ultimately reducing fatigue and enhancing on-the-job performance. The sole designs are ideal for law enforcement and military tactical applications.

For more information visit www.altama.com.