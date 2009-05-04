HAIX is growing in the US and Canada

Boot manufacturer moves in Lexington

In times of economic crisis, HAIX® North America is happy to announce that the corporate office and distribution center in Lexington, KY has moved to a new, larger site to enable the company to achieve further growth in the US and Canada. HAIX® is a worldwide leading company in leather fire, EMS and law enforcement boots as well as specialized high quality boots for hunters.

The new 15,000 sq ft North American headquarters are based in Lexington near one of the busiest business and shopping hubs, Hamburg Place. With this new location, HAIX® can ensure that the most prominent fire fighters with departments such as LA City, San Francisco, Phoenix, and Vancouver as well as the New York State Troopers get their new boots on time and always in the best quality to serve their people. HAIX® also is the proud provider for boots of several NATO-forces and US-allied armies around the world as well as for the troops in peace-keeping missions such as in Afghanistan, Kosovo and in the Operation Enduring Freedom.

The Lexington Company’s investment safeguards the jobs of HAIX® North American staff with plans for additional staff to be hired. Integrated in its new headquarters will be a factory boot store which offers a wide range of boots for fire fighters, EMS, law enforcement personnel, and hunters whose requirements for their boots are exceptionally high. In the near future, HAIX® will open a new store dedicated to American fire fighters in College Station, TX.

HAIX® boots where introduced by the German fire fighter and master cobbler Ewald Haimerl in 1992. Back at this time, the current CEO was very dissatisfied with the rubber boots offered by the firefighting industry. So at night he sat down and developed a new boot for fire fighters with elements of steel in the sole and a toe cap. A new leather fire boot was born. Today, the descendents of these first boots meet the requirements of numerous NFPA certifications as well as the Canadian CAN/CSA Z195 certification and its European equivalent.

HAIX® manufacturers all boots entirely within its company-owned plants in Germany and Croatia staffed by its own people. Also, HAIX® owns and operates two separate R&D departments in Germany and the European State of Croatia. These departments offer a unique service: They are able to develop high tech boots for Special Forces and NATO state’s army services with the specifications they need in order to give their troops the best safety.

All of these services and products will be provided to American and Canadian customers by HAIX® North America and its dealers.

About HAIX®:

Haix® is the producer of functional and innovative footwear. Our high-tech products fulfill the highest requirements regarding function, quality and design.