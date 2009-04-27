The Original S.W.A.T. WinX2: More Bang for the Buck

Modesto, CA—The Original S.W.A.T. Footwear Company kicks off summer with the brand new WinX2 boot, packed with quality and performance features at an amazing price. There’s no need to visit the giant discounters for a value priced tactical boot when your favorite uniform shop or police supply store has exactly what you’re looking for. Plus, the WinX2 is built with the same quality and material standards as all Original S.W.A.T. boots.

This 8” black boot is built with a slip- and oil-resistant outsole (including a unique arch ladder tread for extra grip on rope rappels), riveted steel shank, and moisture-wicking lining. Additionally, the WinX2 has a uniform-code leather and 1000-denier nylon upper, rust-proof lacing hardware, padded ankle collar, rear heel kick-plate, and removable orthotic footbed, all for an MSRP under $75. And to help “kick off” the WinX2 introduction, each pair includes a limited edition More Bang for the Buck keychain/bottle opener (while supplies last).

The WinX2 will be available in stores June 2009. It is available in sizes 5 - 15 with half sizes in 7.5 through 11. 5. Wide widths are available in EEE sizes 8 – 15, half sizes in 7.5 – 11.5. A pair of men’s size nine weighs in at a lightweight 39 oz. For more information, visit www.originalswat.com.