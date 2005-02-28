Thorogood Omega Tactical Footwear Merges Performance and Comfort in a Boot Built for Concealment and Action

Merrill, Wisc- - Weinbrenner Shoe Company introduces the Thorogood Omega Series - the last word in Tactical Footwear. Uniform performance footwear takes a leap to a new level with the Omega Series, merging superior comfort and on-demand traction performance in a boot designed to encompass all tactical applications.

According to Pat Miner, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Weinbrenner Shoe Company, “The Omega Series joins the family of Thorogood products as the most advanced tactical footwear in the industry. Every facet of this boot is designed to meet the footwear needs of enforcement professionals. An exclusive, high-performance Vibram® Omega Outsole provides superior slip-resistance, excellent durability and high abrasion resistance. The reinforced heel counter and security stitch provide enhanced heel and ankle support. The exclusive Code Blue four-density removable foot bed provides the highest level of foot comfort and arch support, and incorporates an air-flow system that circulates air around the boot for drier, cooler and healthier feet.” “Our Commando Deuce and TASAR Series have had a tremendous impact on the uniform industry; the Omega Series raises the industry standard for tactical footwear,” says Miner. “Its groundbreaking athletic designs incorporate a special “spider sticky,” self-cleaning dual-density sole, which is co-branded with Vibram® and includes a unique Cosmo Spacer lining to wick away moisture and promote air circulation throughout the boot.”

The four non-metallic models in the series are designed with a Sympatex® waterproof barrier and thus are blood-borne pathogen compliant. The Shroud model includes an exclusive leather covered hidden lace and disappearing zipper system. All the zippers feature a one-of-a-kind ergonomic thumb tab. The all leather 6" and 8" Raven feature a recessed blind eyelet lacing system and a perforated side swipe panel that allows the boot to breathe without losing any of its waterproof characteristics.

This footwear is for the top uniform professionals who rely on their ability to operate in high-performance situations without detection. Thorogood Omega Series is the pinnacle in performance tactical footwear. Further information on the Thorogood Omega Series is available by calling 1-800-826-0002.

Weinbrenner Shoe Company, a leader in tactical, uniform, fire, rescue and safety footwear, produces Thorogood Shoes. Weinbrenner operates two factories in northern Wisconsin and is ISO 9001 certified. The employee-owned company produces over 500 different styles for private label and their own branded footwear lines.