Thorogood: Visible Comfort that Works

Merrill, WI – Thorogood’s VGS Tactical Uniform Boots make use of a state-of-the-art Visible Gel System (VGS) cushion to enhance an already high-performance lightweight footwear series.

The visible gel heel unit provides comfort by absorbing shock and reducing repetitive impact stress where it’s needed most – in the heel – protecting the foot and transmitting less stress to the knees and hips. Designed to never lose cushioning power, it won’t deflate like airbag units, and is tested to withstand 300 pounds per square inch. That’s four times the pressure resistance of air cushions found in competing footwear.

Adding to the sheer comfort of this breakthrough footwear is a Motion Sensor two-density, memory foam-covered, removable footbed. It cradles the entire foot, providing layers of comfort and returning energy at every step.

VGS Uniform Shoes incorporate other features more commonly found in athletic footwear, such as an advanced breathable lining system that wicks away moisture, a lightweight EVA midsole, and high traction rubber outsole with superior slip resistance.

Uniform style elements include full grain leather that takes and keeps polishing and non-metallic construction and design. On the tactical side of the balance sheet, the VGS Uniform Shoe is built strong for demanding conditions. It comes in 8” and 6” sidezip waterproof/bloodborne pathogen compliant and 8” sidezip non-waterproof versions.

