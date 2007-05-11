HATCH Introduces CTM100 COOLTAC™ Motorcycle Gloves

Temecula, CA – Hatch introduces its new CTM100 CoolTac™ Motor Officer Glove designed for hot climates. These new gloves provide law enforcement officers with a user-friendly solution to the challenges of working in extremely hot temperatures. Many officers who previously did not wear gloves due to the discomfort of hot working conditions, but still desire protection for their hands, will benefit greatly from the relief, support and protection provided by the CTM100 CoolTac™ Motor Officer Gloves.

This glove was created in specific response to the input from many law enforcement officers who reported they stopped wearing gloves while working because it was simply too hot. Hatch designed a glove that offers superior protection for these officers while also allowing them to work in comfort.

Since dexterity is one of the most important features of any glove system, the CTM100 CoolTac™ Motor Officer Glove is constructed with thin Cabretta leather, at .6mm to .7mm. This provides excellent breathability, durability and a strong grip in the palm. The CTM100 Glove provides an excellent fit with the Hatch Signature ergonomic design.

The back of the CTM100 CoolTac™ Motor Officer Glove features a 3D knit spacer material that not only breathes easily but gives a degree of impact protection to the back of the hand. It also features Hatch’s Extreme Grip™ on the palm which provides positive weapon control.

The CTM100 CoolTac™ Motor Officer Glove is basic black and is available in sizes S to XXL. More information is available at www.hatch-corp.com or by calling Customer Service at (800) 347-1200. Available February 2007.

About Hatch®

Hatch is a leading supplier of high quality gloves and other protective gear serving the law enforcement, corrections, military, homeland defense and commercial markets. Its brands include Friskmaster™ and X11™ cut-resistant gloves, Operator™ Tactical Gloves, Centurion™ and ExoTech® disturbance control gear and B.O.S.S. tactical eyewear. Hatch is part of the Armor Holdings Products Group, a business segment of Armor Holdings, Inc. For more information visit www.hatch-corp.com.

About Armor Holdings

Armor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AH) is a diversified manufacturer of branded products for the military, law enforcement and personnel safety markets. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.armorholdings.com.