HATCH® Introduces The Operator HK GLOVE For Advanced Hand Protection In Urban Warfare Environments

Temecula, CA. – Hatch® has introduced its new Operatorä HK Glove specifically designed to maximize knuckle and overall hand protection and comfort in field tactical situations for SWAT teams, military ground combat forces and Special Forces units. The Operator™ HK offers a unique combination of features such as leather covered PVC hard knuckle, superior fire retardant properties and excellent cut and abrasion resistance.

Designed for use in urban warfare environments, this glove features high-density foam finger protection on the lateral part of the fingers, an area often left unprotected. It also features excellent heat and flash protection. The leather-covered hard knuckle glove cannot be detected by infrared devices, and helps to buffer sound for a more tactical posture. The wicking properties of KEVLAR® or NOMEX® in the glove’s palm help to pull moisture away from the hand and keep it cool in hot climates.

The wrist-length tactical glove is made of water-resistant, premium aniline goatskin leather with a laminated PVC hard-shell. The Operator™ HK glove also has a sturdy hook and loop closure. Its Hatch Ergo-Cutä design conforms to the natural curvature of the hand, resulting in less stress to the gloved hand. And, the patented cut-ring allows optional removal of the index finger for better trigger control.

The Operator™ HK Glove is available in sizes S-XXL. Color offerings include Coyote Tan (SOG HK 400), Foliage Green (SOG HK 350), and Black (SOG HK 300). Available in December 2006. More information is available at www.hatch-corp.com or by calling Customer Service at (800) 347-1200.

About Hatch Corporation

Hatch is a leading supplier of high quality gloves and other protective gear serving the law enforcement, corrections, military, homeland defense and commercial markets. Its brands include Friskmaster™ and X11™ cut-resistant gloves, Operator™ Tactical Gloves, Centurion™ and ExoTech® disturbance control gear and B.O.S.S. tactical eyewear. Hatch is part of the Armor Holdings Products Group, a business segment of Armor Holdings, Inc. For more information visit www.hatch-corp.com.

About Armor Holdings

Armor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AH) is a diversified manufacturer of branded products for the military, law enforcement and personnel safety markets. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.armorholdings.com.