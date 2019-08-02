5.11 Tactical opens 50th company-owned retail store

The company launched its first company-owned retail store in 2014.

IRVINE, Calif. — 5.11 Tactical®, the global innovator of tactical apparel and gear, is celebrating the grand opening of its 50th company-owned retail store in Fort Bliss, Texas, this week. The store marks the completion of an initiative established in 2014 to launch and expand company-owned retail stores across the country, aiming for 50 stores by the middle of this year.

“It used to be that you couldn’t buy 5.11 pants unless you were training with a government agency,” said 5.11’s Co-Founder and CEO Francisco J. Morales. “Our retail stores are an ideal destination for people from all walks of life to come and experience 5.11 clothing, footwear and gear. Our products are specially engineered for first responders and the military to be functional, comfortable and durable, and through our 5.11 retail stores, everyday consumers can benefit similarly from the innovation we inject into our products.”

The beginning of the brand’s robust retail expansion came in 2017 and 2018, with an average of two store openings per month. The brand continued its momentum into 2019 with six store openings since January. An estimated 1-2 store openings per month are planned for the remainder of the year and into 2020.

“Opening our 50th store this week celebrates an ambitious and sustainable streak of retail expansion,” said 5.11’s Senior Vice President of Retail, Jeff Roberts. “5.11 stores offer professionals and consumers something beyond high-quality products to wear. The stores serve as a beacon for the first responder community and for the military, both active duty and veterans. Our Always Be Ready Academy offers the community free in-store classes in trauma care, self-defense, everyday carry, fitness and outdoor adventure. Our knowledgeable in-store staff, experts in their field, help bring 5.11’s innovative, purpose-built gear to life.” Roberts concludes, “We’ve found that even as shopping becomes more digitized than ever, people value and seek out the level of personal interaction our 5.11 stores offer.”

With its roots in servicing the law enforcement, first responder and military communities, 5.11 Tactical prides itself on seeking out and hiring former servicemen and women and veterans whenever possible. Each retail location carries head-to-toe apparel and gear for men and women including pants, shorts, shirts, outerwear, footwear, packs and bags, headwear, load-bearing equipment and tactical accessories. To date, 5.11 owns retail stores in 24 states, with larger metropolitan areas serving as a hub for several stores. 5.11 Fort Bliss joins the ranks as 5.11’s eighth store in Texas.

5.11 will host a public grand opening event at Freedom Crossing, 1611 Haan Rd, Fort Bliss, TX 79906, on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019. The military base will be open to civilians and the public is encouraged to attend. Commencements will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the National Anthem and a Door Breach Ceremony. The first 70 adults in line will receive a gift card valued up to $511, and all visitors will enjoy 20 percent off storewide, a free 5.11® limited-edition patch with purchase, raffles and complimentary food and refreshments. The storewide discount will continue through Sunday, August 4.

Following the grand opening, the 5.11 Tactical Fort Bliss, Texas store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To find a store location near you, please visit https://www.511tactical.com/store-locator.

