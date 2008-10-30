Black Helmet Apparel Sponsors Boxer in Charity Event

Firefighter T-Shirt Maker Sponsors Guns ‘N Hoses Amateur Boxing Event for Families of Fallen Police and Firefighters

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwire - October 29, 2008) - Local firefighters and law enforcement officers are trading their badges and uniforms for boxing shorts and gloves in an effort to raise funds for the families of fallen law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency personnel at the Fourth Annual Kansas City “Guns ‘N Hoses Fight Night” in Kansas City, KS on Nov. 15, 2008.

Black Helmet Apparel, a specialty clothing line for firefighters, is sponsoring contender and firefighter Capt. Danny Merrifield in the event. “We want people to know we aren’t just a business that makes cool firefighter T-shirts,” says James Love, a third-generation firefighter and owner of Black Helmet Apparel. “We are part of the brotherhood, and we support their causes.”

Merrifield and his colleagues are accustomed to fighting for the safety and security of the communities they protect and serve. Guns ‘N Hoses gives them a chance to fight for the loved ones of colleagues who once fought within their ranks. Indeed, the officers and firefighters may be in different corners during the boxing matches, but they are on the same side of the cause to support the Kansas City Crime Commission’s Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund (S.A.F.E).

“I got in touch with Black Helmet Apparel because I liked their T-shirts,” says Capt. Merrifield, who has to endure a minimum of 15 training sessions to prepare for his Guns ‘N Hoses matches. “The shirts are more aggressive and appeal to me and people in my sport -- mixed martial arts and boxing -- more than typical firefighter shirts.”

Kansas City Guns ‘N Hoses Fight Night will be held at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, KS on Nov. 15, 2008.

About Black Helmet Apparel

Black Helmet Apparel, which takes its name from leather fire helmets from the 1800s, was founded by a fireman for firefighters. All the designs are hand drawn, and unique. Customers will not find any designs made from clip art. Instead, they will find unique, cutting-edge imagery that relays the fearless, but frightening side of a fireman’s job. Visit www.blackhelmetapparel.com for more information.