Cut Resistance, Neoprene, Cool Comfort Hatch’s Winning Combination for Cops

For Immediate Release

Oxnard, California, March 10, 2003

A minor design element in Hatch’s cut resistant Street Guard™ gloves turns out to be a major factor in separating it from the pack. While other gloves combine a neoprene shell with a KEVLAR™ liner, only the Street Guard™ has Spandex™ cooling panels that allow air to circulate and keep hands cool.

“In early 2001, we were looking for a new cut resistant duty glove design that didn’t involve the traditional leather shell around a cut resistant liner. The challenges were to deliver a cut resistant duty glove that was snug fitting & secure so an officer could handle a weapon. Yet at the same time, we wanted to deliver a glove design that was cool to wear not only in heat-dissipating terms, but also in style,” said Bill Hatch, Vice President & designer of the Street Guard™. Thus, the Street Guard™ was born.

“The Street Guard™ glove design was Law Enforcement’s “first” duty glove that combined KEVLAR™ for cut resistance with a combination of neoprene and Spandex™ for temperature controlling style and comfort. You can’t imagine how successful the Street Guard™ glove has been for us,” said Bill Hatch in a product review at the recent SHOT (Shooting Hunting Outdoor Target) show in Orlando, Florida.

ABOUT HATCH CORPORATION: Hatch Corporation is a 32 year old, privately held company in Oxnard California. Selling its products internationally, Hatch is the leading manufacturer of high quality gloves, riot gear and advanced tactical eyewear with approximately 70% market share in the Law Enforcement glove category.

For more information, phone Hatch at 800-767-1343, request by e-mail at info@hatch-corp.com or log onto www.hatch-corp.com.

Erik Rockel

Marketing Coordinator

Hatch Corporation

erik@hatch-corp.com