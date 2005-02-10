Damascus Announces the MX30 Interceptor-X All-Duty/Multi-Use Gloves

Damascus introduces another innovative product from their MX Series gloves, the MX-30 Interceptor-X. The gloves feature a pre-curved ergonomic fit, leather palms with air vents, and backs of hands made of a form fitting nyon/Lycra blend called Spandura. The gloves stand above most of the current overly common gloves such as neoprene, not only because of their superior fit but as well for their progressive style...right down to the wrist closures. The full range of this line goes from a very lightweight version: the MX-10 and MX-20 Nexstar to the Super cut-resistant MX-5000 HALO. The MX-30, is currently available in both black on black and sage green on gray.

Please visit Damascus at www.DamascusGear.com to see the complete line.