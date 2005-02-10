Damascus To Accept Award From NSSF For 21 Years of Shot Show Participation

For Immediate Release

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the SHOT SHOW and Damascus’ 21 consecutive years of participation in the show, the NSSF (National Shooting Sports Foundation) will present Damascus with a special commemorative award in Orlando, Florida Friday February 14th, 2003

This acknowledgement is significant as it underscores how long that Damascus has been committed to the growth of the industry, as well as the longevity of the brand itself.

“We’re just proud to be a part of this big celebration and appreciate the recognition and support of the NSSF for all of these years.”, said Larry Welton, President of Damascus Worldwide Inc.

Damascus has been a leading brand for various types of premium leather hand protection for outdoor sports, law enforcement, and military since 1955.

For more information on the Shot Show go to: http://www.shotshow.org.

For more information on Damascus, visit www.handarmor.com.