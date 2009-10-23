Danner and Partners Donate Over $10,000 to Marines Deployed Overseas

Calling cards added to stockings through Operation Santa USMC



LaCrosse Footwear, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOT), a leading provider of premium, branded work and outdoor recreational footwear, announced today that its Danner brand raised over $10,000 for the Marine Corps Family Foundation during a fundraising reception that took place earlier this month at Quantico, VA. Danner more than tripled its donation amount from last year and significant contributions were given from individual Marines, ADS (www.adstactical.com) and W.L. Gore & Associates (www.gore.com) during the reception.

https://go.praetoriandigital.com/?target=org_i5B761OnvplNLaUx&source=ads_sAtBCWkrOsxjPLpe&site=policeoneThe donation goes directly to Operation Santa USMC, which began in late 2004 when Marine Corps moms Deb Conrad and Connie Riecke set out to send packages to a platoon of 30 deployed Marines. Within a few short weeks, troop supporters from all over the country had joined the effort by sewing stockings, shopping for stocking stuffers and gifts, and organizing packing parties. To date more than 75,000 filled holiday stockings have been shipped to deployed Marines and Soldiers.

The holidays can be a difficult time for deployed Marines, Soldiers and other service members. For many of these young men and women, this will be their first Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday away from home and family. Others have spent multiple holidays away from home. Connie Riecke, co-founder of the foundation says, “Because of Danner’s commitment to Operation Santa and our troops we will be able to purchase calling cards to ship out with the packages. Calling home is the biggest gift of all...who doesn’t want to talk to family on Christmas?”

What’s next? Danner plans to follow up its financial fundraising efforts by joining a “packing party” in Portland on Veteran’s Day. Company employees will help wrap the presents and prepare them for shipment to our men and women deployed overseas. “Danner is honored to support our men and women in uniform by delivering premium performance footwear built to meet the demands and specific requirements for multiple branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Connie, and all of the mothers and volunteers at the Marine Corps Family Foundation, show us how a little extra caring can quickly spread through the minds of Americans wanting to support the morale of our troops and spirit of our nation,” says Joe Schneider, LaCrosse and Danner President and CEO.

About The Marine Corps Family Foundation

The Marine Corps Family Foundation mission is one of commitment, collaboration and communication to encourage and support our United States Marines and their families through the administration of special projects, coordinating volunteers & donations, and networking with supportive organizations and agencies. It is a 100% volunteer based non-profit organization based in Salem, Oregon. Its Operation Santa USMC provides holiday gifts to Marines deployed overseas. Learn more at www.marinecorpsfamilyfoundation.org

About LaCrosse Footwear, Inc.

LaCrosse Footwear, Inc. is a category leader in premium and innovative footwear for work and outdoor users. The Company’s trusted Danner® and LaCrosse® brands are sold to a network of specialty retailers, sporting goods, online retailers and distributors in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. Work customers include people in law enforcement, transportation, mining, oil and gas exploration and extraction, construction, military services and other occupations that require high-performance and protective footwear as a critical tool for the job. Outdoor recreation customers include people active in hunting, hiking, ice fishing and other outdoor recreational activities. For more information about LaCrosse Footwear products, please visit our Internet websites at www.lacrossefootwear.com and www.danner.com.