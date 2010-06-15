Danner Opens New Portland Retail Store with Recrafting Factory On Display

Portland, OR - Today, Danner announced the June 17, 2010 opening of its new Portland retail location, The Danner Factory Store, at 12021 NE Airport Way.

More than simply a retail store for customers to find Danner products, the location is also the home of Danner’s recrafting factory, where shoppers can watch master craftsman rebuild old Danner boots into nearly new, replacing the outsole, rebuilding the midsole, reworking the leather, and re-stitching the seams. Among the store’s highlights are the many historical artifacts on display, which celebrate Danner’s 75 years of handcrafting boots in Portland.

“The Danner Factory Store is truly a celebration of what Danner is known for - handcrafted boots of the highest standards, made right here in Portland, Oregon,” said Joe Schneider, CEO of LaCrosse Footwear, Inc, parent company of Danner. “The factory within a store concept is something we intentionally brought to our customers, and this location is the closest touchpoint to our brand anywhere. From the craftsmen on site, to the legacy artifacts we’ve brought in to decorate the store, and the largest selection of our products in any one location - this is Danner. “

The new retail location, with 4,000 square feet of sales space, marks the first of two major capital investments the Company is making in the Portland, Oregon marketplace in 2010. A new 59,000 square foot Danner Factory will open later this summer. The two projects combined represent a capital investment of approximately $9 million to $10 million.

“We are proud to share our success with Portland and the people and organizations who make up our headquarters community,” said Schneider. “Our local investments put people to work, create a more dynamic shopping environment for our customers, and allow us to give back to those who have helped to create our success. We are lucky to have a family of employees who drive our accomplishments, and this beautiful new store is an example of what a committed talent force can achieve.”

About Danner, Inc.

Danner designs and manufactures a complete line of innovative, functional and performance footwear for experts in the work and outdoor markets. With a commitment to craftsmanship, Danner continues to build on the Company’s 76-year heritage of making premium-quality hiking, hunting, occupational, uniform and rugged casual footwear for men and women. Located in Portland, Ore., Danner is a wholly owned subsidiary of LaCrosse Footwear, Inc. For more information, please visit www.danner.com.