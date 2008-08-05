Donate Pants to The Salvation Army, Get 50% Discount at Law Enforcement Clothing Company

“Streicher’s Days” event to be held Aug. 7 - 8 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Streicher’s Inc., a uniform and equipment retailer for military, government and public safety personnel, is partnering with The Salvation Army and the clothing company 5.11 Tactical for a two-day sales event to benefit the community and acknowledge public safety professionals.

“Streicher’s Days” will be held from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Aug. 7 and 8 at the Streicher’s retail store, located in Plymouth at the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 73 (Hopkins Crossroad).

The deal is simple: Bring in new or gently used pants and receive 50 percent off an equal number of any new 5.11 Tactical-brand pants, slacks or shorts. (Retail value $34.99 – $39.99.)

All pant donations will go to The Salvation Army, which will sell them at its seven Twin Cities metro area thrift stores. All thrift store sales benefit The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in Minneapolis, which provides free, long-term care to hundreds of men.

“ARC officials, as well as the men we serve, are extremely thankful for the generosity of Streicher’s,” said Bill Price, ARC administrator. “Their efforts will help us change lives.”

Chad Morrow, Streicher’s Vice President of Marketing, said the event is a win-win for everyone involved.

“We wanted to work with the Twin Cities’ preeminent non-profit organization,” Morrow said. “The Salvation Army has a long history of partnering with local law enforcement and Minnesota-based corporations.”