Elbeco Adds New V1 TexTrop External Vest Carrier to Line

Utilizing an existing concealable vest carrier, Elbeco’s V1 TexTrop™ External Vest Carrier delivers a professional uniform look, while adding a new level of comfort, convenience and mobility

Reading, PA --Elbeco, Inc. announced today the addition of the V1 TexTrop™ External Vest Carrier (V1) to its line of professional performance uniforms. The V1 is a cosmetic outershell designed to be worn over a uniform shirt. It houses wearers’ existing vest carriers in their original concealable carrier delivering a clean, professional uniform look. When paired with an Elbeco TexTrop™ shirt, the vest is virtually undetectable-even at close range.

“Though demand for external ballistic and stab-proof vests has increased, the look of these vests has not yet evolved. Through conversations with law enforcement officers across the country, we learned that there is a growing need for an external vest carrier that provides a clean, professional look – something that is not widely found in today’s market,” said JD Devine, director of sales and business development for Elbeco. “We designed, developed and tested the V1 to fill this need, and are pleased to now offer it to the market.”

Virtually Undetectable, Professional Uniform Match -- The V1 TexTrop External Vest Carrier is designed to identically match the company’s TexTrop shirts. It is available in 17 different sizes to accommodate a wide range of both male and female vests – and eliminate the need for custom ordering. Both factors make the V1 virtually undetectable-even at close range.

Superior Comfort and Breathability -- The external vest carrier concept allows for optimal breathability and ventilation for the wearer while providing ease of removal and donning.

Easy Donning and Doffing -- Back-to-front hook and loop side panels provide a user-friendly mechanism to tighten or release the vest as necessary.

New Design Incorporates Wearers’ Existing Vest Carriers – No Need to Remove and Reposition Panels -- Unlike some external vest carriers currently on the market - which require ballistic panels to be removed from their current carrier and reinserted into the vest - the V1’s design incorporates the wearer’s existing concealable carrier. Officers can insert their entire carrier into their V1. Likewise, the carrier can be easily removed for laundering.



V1 TexTrop External Vest Carrier Feature Summary

•Flexible design accommodates most vest carriers currently on the market

•Professional uniform shirt look (identical fabric match with Elbeco TexTrop Shirts):

•Two pleated front pockets with scalloped flaps featuring hook and loop closure

•Pen opening at each pocket and pocket flap

•Loose name tape for embroidery and badge tab included

•Box-stitched shoulder straps with mic opening

•Stitched-in military creases

•False button front placket to match shirt

•Heavy-duty twill-lined interior for added durability

•Back-to-front hook and loop side panels for easy on/off

•Pouches at front and back for convenient insertion/removal of existing concealable vest carrier

•Available in all nine TexTrop shirt colors



For more information on the Elbeco V1 TexTrop™ External Vest Carrier, or to locate a dealer near you, visit www.elbeco.com or call 1-800-468-4654.

About Elbeco

Elbeco Incorporated has been manufacturing uniforms for Police, Fire, EMS, Postal, Tactical, and Transportation personnel for over 100 years. With approximately 300 union-represented associates, the company is America’s premier and largest manufacturer of union-made uniforms, supplying over 17,000 agencies and private companies across the U.S. and Canada. Elbeco services the uniform needs of this professional community through its network of over 400 authorized dealers. Additional information about Elbeco Incorporated and its products can be found at www.elbeco.com.