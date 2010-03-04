Elbeco is the First Major Uniform Company to Endorse Sweatfree Communities’ Campaign for Worker Rights

READING, PA, — Elbeco Incorporated a manufacturer of postal, fire and police uniforms, earns special mention for its worker friendly workplace in a newly released report on sweatshop labor in the uniform industry. The report, Subsidizing Sweatshops II, updates the original from 2008, which was the first major study to expose and provide detailed examples of sweatshop conditions in the global uniform industry.

The newer report notes that the Shirt City Company, which is owned by Elbeco, was “the first major uniform company to endorse SweatFree Communities’ campaign for worker rights.” Mary Burke and Donna Opie, two long-time employees and union members at the Frackville, PA, factory, were featured prominently in the report.

Elbeco is “one of the few exceptions to sweatshop production in the uniform industry,” according to Bjorn Claeson, Executive Director of SweatFree Communities, a network for local action against sweatshops. Indeed, the report cited Elbeco’s manufacturing facility as the “only factory in this report with an effective functioning union.” Elbeco President David Lurio says, “Elbeco always has stood for worker rights, fair wages and decent working conditions. Now we stand alongside courageous leaders, like Gov. Edward Rendell, who endorse SweatFree’s procurement recommendations.”

Elbeco Incorporated has been manufacturing uniforms for Police, Fire, EMS, Postal, Tactical, and Transportation personnel for over 100 years. With over 400 union-represented associates, the company is America’s premier and largest manufacturer of union-made uniforms for public safety, supplying over 17,000 agencies across the U.S. Elbeco services the uniform needs of this professional community through its network of over 500 authorized dealers in the U.S. and Canada. In 2005, Elbeco acquired Transcon Manufacturing to service its customers’ growing needs for FR, tactical, and protective uniforms. The majority of Elbeco uniforms are manufactured in the U.S. at facilities in Reading and Frackville, Pennsylvania, Warsaw, Missouri, and Los Angeles, California. Elbeco is also proud to be part of the SweatFree coalition a group working toward ending unfair labor practices at home and abroad. Additional information about Elbeco Incorporated and its products can be found at www.elbeco.com. Additional information about the SweatFree coalition can be found at www.sweatfree.org

