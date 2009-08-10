END Footwear Design Innovations to Be Integrated into LaCrosse and Danner Products

LaCrosse Discontinues END Footwear As a Standalone Brand

PORTLAND, Ore. - LaCrosse Footwear, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOT), a leading provider of branded work and outdoor footwear and apparel, announced today its strategic decision to discontinue END Footwear (Environmentally Neutral Design) as a standalone outdoor and running brand.

With this announcement, LaCrosse plans to leverage the END platform of innovative lightweight designs into the LaCrosse and Danner product lines and distribution channels for Fall 2010. The Company does not anticipate incurring material expenses associated with this action.

About LaCrosse Footwear, Inc.

LaCrosse Footwear, Inc. is a leading developer and marketer of branded, premium and innovative footwear for expert work and outdoor users. The Company’s trusted Danner® and LaCrosse® brands are sold to a network of specialty retailers and distributors in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. Work customers include people in law enforcement, transportation, mining, oil and gas exploration and extraction, construction, military services and other occupations that require high-performance and protective footwear as a critical tool for the job. Outdoor customers include people active in hunting, hiking and other outdoor recreational activities. For more information about LaCrosse Footwear products, please visit our Internet websites at www.lacrossefootwear.com and www.danner.com.