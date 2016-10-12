Galls to debut new tactical pant at IACP

Galls Elite Ops Tactical Pants for men and women have been exclusively designed to meet the needs of today’s public safety professionals. Whether law enforcement, fire, corrections or security, our hybrid construction, all weather, rugged pant has been developed with special fabrics and features that will meet the needs of your mission. The shell is water repellant rip stop material, the waist and yoke are made with durable stretch fabric that moves with you when bending and stretching. The articulated knees allow for a full range of motion and are made with an aramid fiber blend that is highly abrasion resistant. The YKK zippers and Prym snaps are the best hardware available in the market. These pants offer all the latest in features and fabric technology at a price point consistent with stripped down tactical pants offered by other brands.

The Galls Elite Ops Tactical Pant will be available mid-November starting at $39.99.

For more information visit www.galls.com