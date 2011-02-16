GT Distributors Receives Industry Awards for Excellence

Austin, Texas — America’s public safety specialists for nearly 40 years, GT Distributors Inc announces it has been honored by several of the Law Enforcement industry’s top manufacturers for its leadership and excellence. GT Distributors has received the 2010 Glock Perfection Award, 2010 Bushmaster #1 Law Enforcement Distributor Award, Sig Sauer 2010 Public Safety Sales Center of the Year Award and the SafariLand #1 Law Enforcement Distributor Award.

“Our entire team at GT Distributors is dedicated to providing the finest and most reliable equipment for law enforcement, military, fire and EMS professionals, so it’s extremely rewarding to receive such high accolades and acknowledgement from the industry’s leading manufacturers,” says Jim Orr, president of GT Distributors. “But our real reward comes from serving the brave the men and women who are in communities across the country putting their lives on the line every day to protect us.”

Founded in 1972, GT Distributors is one of the nation’s leading suppliers of quality public safety and tactical equipment, featuring more then 500 brand names including Glock, Smith & Wesson, Federal Cartridge, Taser International, Under Armour, 5.11 Tactical, Sig Sauer, Safariland, Wheland, Streamlight and many more.

Operating two state-of-the-art national distribution facilities in Georgia and Texas, GT Distributors delivers and markets high-quality law enforcement, military, fire and public safety equipment and apparel for some of the world’s most respected manufacturers as well as its own proprietary brands. In addition, GT Distributors now offers personalized customer service with three large showrooms in Rossville, Ga., Austin, Texas, and the newest location in Dallas, Texas.

GT Distributors has also recently added Florida and Georgia to is Glock territory, and can now provide high-quality Glock products to individual officers and departments in Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma and Texas. For more information about GT Distributors and its extensive line of law enforcement and tactical products, call 800.775.5996 or visit www.gtdist.com. Also, for the latest news and special offers, sign up for GT Distributor’s Facebook page and Twitter.